Should Patriots Trade for Dexter Lawrence? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi to the show as they discuss the recent news of Dexter Lawrence requesting a trade. The guys discuss if the Patriots should actually go after him & if their is any real chance the Giants will actually move on from him.

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