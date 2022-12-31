Should Robert Williams be back in starting lineup + other Celtics thoughts

Brian Robb and Souichi Terada of MassLive.com analyze the latest intriguing questions about the Celtics as they wrap up 2022 at the top of the Eastern Conference. Should the team be moving towards putting Rob Williams back in the starting five? Will Sam Hauser’s shooting slump impact his rotation spot? How much has Marcus Smart’s play improved of late, plus the Damon Stoudamire 2-0 era and much more.

