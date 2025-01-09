Should the Bruins Accept a Retool? | Poke the Bear

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky reflect on the Bruins’ season amidst a five-game losing streak. Should expectations for this year change? Plus, the Garden voices its displeasure for management. All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Bruins get smoked by Oilers

– Management starting to feel the pressure

– Still no young guys called up

– This Florida trip could be very painful

