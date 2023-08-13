Should the Bruins Change Their Approach to Goaltending in 2023-24?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Jeremy Swayman’s latest comments on arbitration and his relationship with Linus Ullmark. Conor and Evan also dive into whether or not the Bruins can improve on defense this upcoming season.

1:00 – Conor makes a statement about the month of August

4:30 – Jeremy Swayman spent the summer in Boston

7:30 – Will Swayman’s arbitration hearing negatively impact his future in Boston?

13:00 – Any need to break up the Swayman and Linus Ullmark tandem?

21:00 – Can the Bruins defense be even better this season?

