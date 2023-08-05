Should the Bruins Create More Cap Space?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic’s new contracts. The guys also dive into whether or not the Bruins need to clear more cap space and who should be the next captan?



2:00 – Reacting to Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic’s new contracts

4:00 – Frederic has a real opportunity in front of him

9:00 – Swayman should secure a long-term deal next offseason

13:00 – Should the Bruins clear more cap space?

18:00 – Who should be the Bruins next captain?

