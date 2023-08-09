Should the Bruins Do an Erik Karlsson-like Trade?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com dive into Erik Karlsson going to the Penguins, what that means for the Bruins and…should the Bruins consider a trade that is of a similar magnitude?
2:00 – Charlie McAvoy took over the Boston Public Library
6:00 – Erik Karlsson is back in the Eastern Conference
9:00 – Penguins are back in the fold…
12:00 – What other teams will compete with the Bruins for a Wild Card spot?
16:30 – The one thing the Penguins had that the Bruins don’t
22:00 – The Bruins are past where the Penguins are at
