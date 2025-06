On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and DJ Bean discuss Marco Sturm and what the hire means. They also get into takeaways from the Combine and where things stand with the Bruins draft. Plus, does DJ agree with Evan on Mitch Marner? All that, and much more!

