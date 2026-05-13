Should the Bruins hand Pavel Zacha a new contract? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Scott McLaughlin reflect on the Bruins’ season, discuss Charlie McAvoy’s suspension, some potential overhaul in Boston’s front office, and weigh the pros and cons of signing Pavel Zacha to a new contract.
0:00 – Intro
1:30 – Bruins Vibe Check
6:20 – What Will The Bruins Do This Offseason?
16:01 – Awaken180
17:08 – PrizePicks
18:34 – Charlie McAvoy Suspension
26:20 – Bruins Keep Their GM Hierarchy
32:38 – Subscribe to CLNS
32:50 – Pavel Zacha Extension?
41:30 – Wrapping Up!
Bruins on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!