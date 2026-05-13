Should the Bruins hand Pavel Zacha a new contract? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Scott McLaughlin reflect on the Bruins’ season, discuss Charlie McAvoy’s suspension, some potential overhaul in Boston’s front office, and weigh the pros and cons of signing Pavel Zacha to a new contract.

0:00 – Intro

1:30 – Bruins Vibe Check

6:20 – What Will The Bruins Do This Offseason?

16:01 – Awaken180

17:08 – PrizePicks

18:34 – Charlie McAvoy Suspension

26:20 – Bruins Keep Their GM Hierarchy

32:38 – Subscribe to CLNS

32:50 – Pavel Zacha Extension?

41:30 – Wrapping Up!

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