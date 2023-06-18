    Subscribe
    Should the Bruins Have Fired Bruce Cassidy?

    Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 151
    Updated:1 Min Read

    Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss Bruce Cassidy winning a Stanley Cup just one year after being fired by the Bruins.


    2:00 – Hard not to be happy for Bruce Cassidy

    6:00 – Looking back at the firing

    10:00 – Breaking news: You can’t change your opinions

    14:00 – Bruins don’t look great right now

    19:00 – Should they have chosen Cassidy over the players?

    23:00 – Lessons from Vegas

