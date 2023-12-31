In this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky from New England Hockey Journal come together to unpack the Boston Bruins’ recent activities. They kick off with a discussion on the Bruins’ significant win in Buffalo, then highlight the notable performances of Jake DeBrusk and Hampus Lindholm. The duo also explores the promising potential of Mason Lohrei and debates the strategic positioning of Pavel Zacha, pondering if he should continue on the wing. Rounding off the discussion, they delve into the expected impact of Georgii Merkulov on the Bruins.

Topics:

– Bruins get a big win in Buffalo

– Jake DeBrusk and Hampus Lindholm have strong showings

– Mason Lohrei shows his potential

– Should the Bruins keep Pavel Zacha on the wing?

– What could Georgii Merkulov bring to Boston?

