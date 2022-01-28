Subscribe
NHL

Should the Bruins Pursue a Trade for J.T. Miller?

Poke The Bear with Conor Ryan Ep. 80
CLNS Media

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal (live from a Dunks parking lot!) and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports discuss if there are any silver linings from the Bruins heartbreaking loss to the Avalanche. They also get into potentially dealing for J.T. Miller and what Bruins prospects should be on the table in that kind of deal. Plus, the Coyotes could be playing their games at Arizona State.

Conor Ryan is a Bruins Beat Reporter for Boston Sports Journal 

0:50 – Conor is broadcasting from a very special place

2:30 – The Coyotes are becoming a college team!

8:00 – Silver linings from the OT loss vs. the Avalanche

14:00 – Taylor Hall did not have to answer the bell

21:00 – Bruins need to keep it simple with their reverse retros

25:00 – Going after JT Miller

31:00 – Prospects the Bruins shouldn’t part with

