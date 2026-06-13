Should the Bruins Pursue Vincent Trocheck? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Mark Divver dive into the hiring of Matt McIlvane. They also detail what they’d like the Bruins to do with the 23rd pick and talk about a crazy trade proposal for Vincent Trocheck.

0:00 – Intro

2:57 – Bruins Hire Matt McIlvaine as Assistant Coach

15:04 – PrizePicks

16:28 – Scott Wheeler Mock Draft Breakdown

23:39 – Should Boston Trade Up in the Draft?

33:23 – What Would It Take to Trade for a Vincent Trocheck?

36:14 – Why Boston Should Slow-Play the Rebuild

39:40 – Wrapping Up!

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