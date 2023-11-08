Should the Bruins shift their thinking on a goalie rotation?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com welcomes special guest Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub for this edition of Poke the Bear. Conor and Ty start by taking a look at the Bruins’ victory over the Dallas Stars with a depleted roster, in which Mason Lohrei and John Beecher netted their first NHL goals, and the future of the Bruins’ goalie tandem and the possibility of trading Linus Ullmark.

Topics:

– Another win in Dallas

– Could the Bruins use either Swayman or Ullmark more regularly?

– Lohrei & Beecher’s first NHL goals

– Will Lohrei stay at the NHL level?

Conor Ryan

Reporter for Boston.com

