Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Jake DeBrusk’s return, the latest with the Vladislav Gavrikov rumors and here’s a big question: should the Bruins trade anyone off the current roster?
4:00 – Jake DeBrusk is showing his value
8:00 – Should the Bruins pull the trigger on a Gavrikov trade?
13:00 – Should the Bruins trade anyone off the current roster?
17:00 – The Maple Leafs make a big splash
22:00 – Could the Bruins pursue Ivan Barbashev?
Follow Evan Marinofsky on Twitter
Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!
Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BRUINS65 and use code BRUINS65 for 65% off plus free shipping!