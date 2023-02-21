    Subscribe
    Bruins Beat

    Should the Bruins Trade Anyone Off the Current Roster?

    Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 346 
    Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Jake DeBrusk’s return, the latest with the Vladislav Gavrikov rumors and here’s a big question: should the Bruins trade anyone off the current roster?

    4:00 – Jake DeBrusk is showing his value

    8:00 – Should the Bruins pull the trigger on a Gavrikov trade?

    13:00 – Should the Bruins trade anyone off the current roster?

    17:00 – The Maple Leafs make a big splash

    22:00 – Could the Bruins pursue Ivan Barbashev?

