Should The Bruins Trade David Pastrnak? | Pucks with Haggs

Joe Haggerty breaks down a busy week in Bruins land — starting with Stanley Cup Finals reactions, where Carolina is taking control behind Brandon Bussey’s remarkable underdog story. Then it’s Bruins news: the hiring of assistant coach Matt McIlvaine, Pastrnak’s All-Star nod, McAvoy’s Norris votes, and confirmation of the 2028 Toronto first round pick.

Joe also gets into what Boston actually needs this offseason — a top-six center and a right-shot defenseman — and why cap space and assets aren’t the problem. The real challenge? Getting players to want to come to Boston in an era where stars increasingly dictate where they play.

Plus a deep Q&A mailbag: the NHL buzzer beater debate, whether Minton and Hagens can take a step next year, the real trade value of Jeremy Swayman, and the big question — should the Bruins ever consider trading Pastrnak?

0:00 – Intro

1:23 – Stanley Cup Finals Reaction: Carolina Taking Control

1:45 – Brandon Bussey’s Cinderella Story

3:06 – Carter Hart Looking Worn Down for Vegas

4:18 – What Bussey’s Run Says About How the Bruins Develop Goalies

9:02 – Bruins Hire Matt McIlvaine as Assistant Coach

10:29 – David Pastrnak Named to Second All-Star Team

11:20 – Charlie McAvoy Norris Trophy Votes

12:13 – Bruins Confirmed to Get Toronto’s 2028 First Round Pick

13:14 – What Boston Needs: Top Six Center & Right Shot D

14:34 – Cam Neely Says the Bruins Will Be Aggressive This Offseason

15:27 – Why Players Not Wanting to Come to Boston Is the Real Problem

16:15 – The Dylan Larkin Effect: Players Building Super Teams

18:32 – PrizePicks

20:38 – Should the NHL Adopt the NBA Buzzer Beater Rule?

24:44 – Will Minton & Hagens Make a Leap Next Year?

27:33 – Where Are the Young Guys Training This Summer?

29:37 – What Would It Take to Trade Swayman?

31:43 – Why Goalies Just Don’t Hold Great Trade Value

33:35 – Would You Trade Pastrnak? What You’d Actually Get Back

36:36 – How Pastrnak & McAvoy Are Viewed Around the League

37:24 – Is Pastrnak on the Back Slide?

39:23 – Why the Bruins Should Build Around What They Have

41:27 – Outro

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