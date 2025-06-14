Should the Bruins Trade for Jason Robertson? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Carl Corazzini dive into the Marco Sturm hire and Carl reveals his favorite childhood players (and his funny encounters with them). The guys also discuss trading the No. 7 pick for Jason Robertson, as well as what a Mason Marchment deal might look like. Would they even make sense? Plus, who should they pick at No. 7?

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

1:26 – Bruins hire Marco Sturm as head coach

5:45 – Is Marco Sturm the guy that can take him to the Cup in 4 years

11:45 – How will the Bruins play next season

17:26 – Carl Shares his favorite Paul Kariya moment

19:25 – Carl’s favorite players growing up

22:20 – Should Bruins trade for Jason Robertson

36:43 – Should Bruins trade for Mason Marchment?

43:16 – Should Bruins trade players to get back into 1st Round?

47:35 – Would you trade future first for Jason Robertson?

50:21 – Any Prospects you like for Bruins at 7?

55:42 – Wrapping up

