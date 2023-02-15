Should The Bruins Trade For Luke Schenn?

It’s tough to dream of a better season than the one the Boston Bruins are currently having, but there is always room to improve, especially around the trade deadline. One name that is linked to Boston is Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. The 13-year veteran has three goals and 15 assists, but is most known for his physicality, leading the league in hits this season with 250.

Schenn is not a high-impact piece like Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun, but he can solidify the Bruins’ depth on defense heading into the playoffs. But, with multiple teams reportedly in on him, should Boston still pull the trigger on a deal? Evan Marinofsky and Connor Ryan discuss what the right price for Schenn is, and why the Bruins should still feel good if they end up with him instead of Chychrun.

