Should the Bruins Trade Pavel Zacha? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor answers some of your mailbag questions about Pavel Zacha, Boston’s best contracts, and much more!

00:00 Intro

03:02 Best contract on the Bruins

10:16 Realistic contract for Pavel Zacha

16:19 PrizePicks

17:55 Could a Zacha trade still be on the table?

26:00 Thanks for watching!

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