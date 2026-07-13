Should the Bruins Trade Pavel Zacha? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor answers some of your mailbag questions about Pavel Zacha, Boston’s best contracts, and much more!
00:00 Intro
03:02 Best contract on the Bruins
10:16 Realistic contract for Pavel Zacha
16:19 PrizePicks
17:55 Could a Zacha trade still be on the table?
26:00 Thanks for watching!
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