Should the Bruins trade the 7th Pick? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Marco Sturm’s press conference, what the Bruins might do this offseason to support him, and the chances of Boston trading for another first-round pick.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:43 – Conor recaps time on Vacation

1:34 – Reaction to Marco Sturm introductory press conference

9:06 – Could the Bruins trade the 7th pick in draft?

13:29 – Takeaways from Marco Sturm introductory press conference

17:01 – Prizepicks

18:21 – Reaction to the Athletic’s NHL Mock Draft

20:20 – What will the Bruins do this offseason?

24:59 – Could the Bruins trade up in the Draft?

27:14 – Takeaways from the Athletic’s NHL Mock Draft

30:02 – Will Cuylle gets offer sheet from Red Wings

33:37 – Wrapping up

