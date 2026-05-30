Should the Celtics Extend Payton Pritchard? Plus Joe Mazzulla Wins Coach of the Year | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode, Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis react to Joe Mazzulla winning NBA Coach of the Year and debate whether there’s any reason the Celtics shouldn’t extend Payton Pritchard’s contract. They also dive into the Western Conference Finals, predicting who will win Game 7 and whether that team will beat the Knicks in the Finals.

00:00 Intro

02:17 Joe Mazzulla wins Coach of the Year

09:58 Subscribe to CLNS for more Celtics content

10:22 PrizePicks

11:50 Should the Celtics extend Payton Pritchard?

25:00 WCF and NBA Finals predictions

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