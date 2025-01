Should the Celtics Keep or Trade Jaden Springer?

BOSTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to Jaden Springer earning 20 minutes in the Celtics’ 122-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls. With the trade deadline in just a week, should the Celtics trade Jaden Springer as the rumors would suggest? Or should they keep him as he’s flashing significant defensive abilities?

