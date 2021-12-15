Should the Celtics Make a Trade?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Boston Celtics win over the Bucks, Jayson Tatum’s season-high 42 points, and Jaylen Brown’s return from his hamstring injury. Also, the pandemic’s impact on the NBA, Steph Curry’s historic season and if the Celtics should make a trade?

