Should the Celtics Sign Austin Rivers?

Austin Rivers said on the Bill Simmons Podcast that he spoke with Brad Stevens and the Celtics about a deal, and had a good conversation as he weighs his options as a free agent. The 31 year old son of Doc Rivers last played for the Timberwolves and explained the defense and amicable approach he’ll bring toward playing some nights and not on others. He can also handle and shoot the ball.

Bobby Manning reacts to the possibility of signing RIvers and what might delay a move on the 15th and final roster spot for Boston.