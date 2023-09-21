Subscribe
Should the Celtics Sign Austin Rivers?

Free agent Austin Rivers said he had a positive talk with Brad Stevens and told him he'd love to join the Celtics this season.
Bobby Manning

Austin Rivers said on the Bill Simmons Podcast that he spoke with Brad Stevens and the Celtics about a deal, and had a good conversation as he weighs his options as a free agent. The 31 year old son of Doc Rivers last played for the Timberwolves and explained the defense and amicable approach he’ll bring toward playing some nights and not on others. He can also handle and shoot the ball.

Bobby Manning reacts to the possibility of signing RIvers and what might delay a move on the 15th and final roster spot for Boston.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

