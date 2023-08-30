Should the Celtics Sign Free Agent TJ Warren?

Here’s what each TJ Warren would potentially bring to the Celtics after Boston reportedly worked him out last week.
TJ Warren, Brooklyn Nets/Phoenix Suns
30 this season, 6-8, 220 lbs, 42 G, 7.5 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.5 SPG, 48.9% FG, 32.8% 3PT, 80% FT, 0.5 TOV
- Entering his 10th season after only playing 46 games over the past three seasons, 2022-23 marking his full return from left foot surgery in 2020 that forced him to miss the entirety of the 2022 season as well. Months before the injury, Warren made First Team All-Bubble with the Pacers by averaging 31.0 PPG over six games. Warren played two seasons with Indiana after five with the Suns, who traded him to the Pacers in 2019 with a second-round pick in exchange for cash.
- The Nets signed Warren to a minimum contract after his four-year, $50 million contract with the Pacers expired last offseason, pairing him with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant once he ramped-up for the season on Dec. 2. He scored double-figures on a team that favored isolation and mid-range play, starting 55% from the field, and adding a pair of 20-point outbursts over his first 17 games. Warren can score, but his three-pointer regressed to 33.3% before Brooklyn traded him to Phoenix in the Durant trade on Feb. 9.
- In Phoenix, he appeared in only 16 games, averaging 12 minutes, while his shooting fell to 42.9%. He scored double-figures only twice, and mostly sat for the start of the postseason until later in the second-round Nuggets series, which he finished averaging 4.0 PPG on 6-for-18 shooting. The Suns signed an array of minimum free agents over him, prioritizing shooters over an on-ball scorer who operates inside the arc.
- The Celtics have a need for bench scoring with Malcolm Brogdon’s status uncertain, the team returned to double bigs and traded Grant Williams to Dallas. Warren would still play an off-ball role when and if he played, and considering he’s trying to revive his career, it’s hard to imagine him accepting the bench role Griffin did. Even if he earns similar opportunities to eat innings on rest nights, which he’d excel at most in this group. Warren can probably still manage an efficient 20 points with enough shots and ball time.
- Played with Brogdon in 2020 on the Pacers. Drafted No. 14 overall in 2014 from N.C. State, three picks short of Boston’s selection of James Young.