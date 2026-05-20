Should the Celtics Sign LeBron James? | Garden Report

The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano provide the latest thoughts on the Celtics’ offseason. They discuss whether it’s worth the Celtics going after LeBron James this offseason. With the reports being that the Celtics are interested in adding the Veteran Forward. While some are intrigued by the idea of adding the all-time NBA leading scorer, John Zannis is not:

“I don’t want [the Celtics] to be old anymore! I’m so tired of it… I want to be younger and more dynamic.”

FULL EPISODE OF THE GARDEN REPORT: https://youtube.com/live/jpoijcv9FZo?feature=share

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