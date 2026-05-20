Should the Celtics Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? | Garden Report

In the most recent episode of The Garden Report, hosts John Zannis, Bobby Manning, and Jimmy Toscano ponder the question of whether the Celtics should actually make a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. With the Celtics being hot on the tail of the Greek Superstar, is there a chance he could actually come to Boston, and should the Celtics be willing to part with Jaylen Brown for the Bucks star? Bobby Manning thinks they should:

“Even with the concerns about his health and how last year played out… you still look up every game, and it’s 35, 15, and 7 assists, and him blocking shots. He’s Giannis. Who doesn’t want that? And I love Jaylen.”

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