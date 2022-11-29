Should the Celtics Trade for Jakob Poeltl?

BOSTON, MA — In a recent report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Boston Celtics were linked as a potential trade suitor for Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl. Windhorst talked about Poeltl being a trade target in his podcast ‘The Hoop Collective’.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely discuss if the Celtics should target the San Antonio big man.

