Should the Celtics Trade for Kevin Durant?

The NBA offseason is already off to an incredibly hot start.

The Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon and signed Danilo Gallinari, the Timberwolves traded for center Rudy Gobert from Utah, and – most importantly – star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Both Durant and Kyrie Irving look to be as good as gone from the Nets. After two disappointing seasons together in Brooklyn, the two stars look to be ready to blow it up. Though Kyrie opted into his player option with the team, it’s looking like he’s going to force his way to Los Angeles and once again team up with Lebron James.

Durant’s landing spot is a little more up in the air. Our partners at BetOnline.ag have odds posted on where KD will ultimately be traded to. Take a look:

Kevin Durant Next Team If Traded

Phoenix Suns -125

Toronto Raptors +200

Miami Heat +750

Golden State Warriors +1000

Los Angeles Lakers +1600

Portland Trailblazers +2000

New Orleans Pelicans +2000

Chicago Bulls +2000

Memphis Grizzlies +2500

Philadelphia 76ers +2500

Boston Celtics +2800

The Suns are the favorites to land Durant at -125. Phoenix was the number one seed in the West this past season with a 64-18 record, and according to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns are his number one preferred destination and he has a desire to play with Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

A team here that stands out is the Warriors at 10/1. After nine seasons playing in Oklahoma City, Durant bolted for the Bay Area in 2016 to win two titles with the Warriors. He since left to go to Brooklyn, but ESPN’s Marc Spears is reporting that Golden State once again has interest in the 12-time All-Star. What a story that would be.

Oh wait – who’s that at the bottom? Oh! That right there is your Boston Celtics (+2800). According to Ross at LegionHoops, the Celtics and Nets have engaged in talks regarding a potential blockbuster for Durant. He also reported that Boston is one of four teams who Brooklyn has re-touched base with.

So what would it take? There’s no reason to believe that Brooklyn would accept anything less than Jaylen Brown and multiple first round picks. Even that would probably be too low. So would you do it Celtics fans?

Personally, I wouldn’t hate seeing them take the chance. That would give you two top five players in Durant and Tatum, and you would still have plenty around them in Brogdon, Robert Williams, and maybe even Marcus Smart if you could keep him around.

I don’t expect this to happen, though. The safe bet here is Phoenix at -125.

