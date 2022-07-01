Should Celtics Go All In For Kevin Durant?

Just hours before the opening of the 2022 NBA Free Agency period, Kevin Durant officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai on Thursday. Durant’s preferred destinations are reported to be the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

The Garden Report on CLNS discussed if the Boston Celtics should enter themselves Durant sweepstakes. Boston would have a strong offer if they are willing to part ways with their 25-year-old star in Jaylen Brown.

.@Gambo987 just reported that the Celtics are trying to get Kevin Durant. More competition for the Suns. #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/G58bZzluL9 — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) June 30, 2022

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Trending Realistic TPE Options That Fit the Celtics

Celtics fans, we know this Finals loss has you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden !