Should The Patriots Draft Zay Flowers? | Patriots Beat

The answer to the Patriots’ wide receiver issues may only be a short drive away from Foxboro.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers has been shooting up draft boards and has impressed at Shrine Bowl practices thus far. With the Patriots coaching staff leading those practices, many fans are hoping they will take the local product on day two of the draft.

Just talked to Zay Flowers. He said he loves living in Boston (“maybe I could be back”). Doesn’t see himself as a scheme-specific player and believes his versatility will allow him to play anywhere. Added “I can route-run with the best of them.” — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 28, 2023

Mike Kadlick and Alex Barth of Patriots Beat both like Flowers as a prospect and can see scenarios where he ends up in New England. Ultimately though, they don’t think the Patriots will select him.

“I’ve loved Zay Flowers for the last two or three years,” said Kadlick. “He’s an elite route runner, he’s quick twitch. I saw film breakdown the other day, and he kind of reminded me of Antonio Brown. He’s a stud, he jumps off the page.”

The #Patriots will be coaching up former Boston College WR Zay Flowers at the @ShrineBowl in February 👀 He has the tools to excel in the NFL. Will New England take a chance on him?@PatriotsCLNS | @NowOnAirr pic.twitter.com/pZRtgNQCcc — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 19, 2023

Though Flowers has a few concerns, mainly size, the talent is clearly present on film. The issue comes from where the Patriots are picking. At #46 overall, they think that’s too premium a spot to take the 5’10 receiver if the WR room around him doesn’t get a major boost.

“If they use a second round pick on Zay Flowers, you’re really asking a lot out of him,” said Barth. “You need a quick slot receiver in Bill O’Brien’s offense, and [Flowers] can fit that, I just don’t know he’s that guy dictating coverage.”

The Patriots also have the opportunity to trade for a receiver rather than try to draft and develop a prospect, whether that’s someone like Jerry Jeudy or, less realistically, Mike Evans.

“[The Patriots] haven’t developed these guys, and it’s a copycat league,” said Kadlick. “These guys go out and trade for your AJ Brown or Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs. It makes too much sense.”

Barth added that if they can find a way to land Evans without giving up their second-round pick, then the Patriots are in a great spot to take Flowers. “If you can add Zay Flowers to him, now we’re cooking with gas,” he said.

Zay Flowers’ first route of the week pic.twitter.com/ToCbrdUxAp — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 29, 2023

No matter which route the Patriots go, they need a boost at receiver. The kid from Boston College could help them out, but maybe not at the price of a mid-second round selection.