Should the Patriots Move on from Isaiah Wynn?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss and discuss their main observations from this week’s OTA practice in Foxboro.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Celtics Minute

11:20 Overview from Tuesday

13:50 Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn not present

15:55 Is it time to move on from Isaiah Wynn?

26:12 Players not present

29:57 Cattles Q&A

37:15 BSJ Question: Will Damien Harris be traded?