Should the Patriots Pursue Deebo Samuel?

49ers Star WR Deebo Samuel who is entering the final year of his rookie deal has requested a trade, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. Evan Lazar reacts to the trade request and discusses the possible fit of Deebo Samuel in New England’s system if the Patriots plan to pursue him.

Patriots fans, we know this team can stress you at times. So checkout the Calm app! The only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief. Support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/garden!

Patriots CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!