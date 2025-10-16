Should the Patriots Trade for a Wide Receiver? | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles preview the Patriots’ Week 7 matchup with the Titans. They discuss how the Patriots currently stack up in the AFC, whether Drake Maye is in the MVP race, the significance of Mike Vrabel’s return to Tennessee, and if the Patriots should trade for a star wide receiver.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:25 Injury report

07:22 Should the Patriots make a move for a WR?

24:45 PrizePicks

26:13 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

27:13 How do the Patriots stack up in the AFC?

35:13 Is Drake Maye in the MVP race?

42:23 Previewing Vrabel’s returns to Tennessee

45:26 Patriots defense vs Titans offense

50:20 Patriots offense vs Titans defense

52:57 Greg’s game pick

55:49 Thanks for watching!

