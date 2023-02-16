Should The Patriots Trade For Tee Higgins or Jerry Jeudy?

The Patriots need a true #1 WR for Mac Jones, and if they go the trade route, they can instantly upgrade their offense. Alex Barth and Mike Kadlick of Patriots Beat discussed the pros and cons of trading for Tee Higgins or Jerry Jeudy, and which one would be a better fit in New England.

“I say Higgins,” said Kadlick. “I think he has a much higher ceiling, and although he’ll cost more, I think his cost is worth it.”

The asking price from Cincinnati will certainly be high, possibly multiple first-round picks, but Higgins would be the most dangerous skill player the Patriots have had in a long time.

“Higgins has shown that he’s a WR1 stuck behind another WR1,” he said. “Where Jeudy has been up and down, I think Higgins’ ceiling is so much higher.”

If the Patriots don’t want to pay up for Higgins, Jeudy may be the better fit for not only his price, but his ability out of the slot.

“Jerry Jeudy is a better fit in Bill O’Brien’s system,” said Barth. “It all originates from the slot position, Higgins is a pure boundary receiver.”

If the Patriots want to load up even more on offense after the 2023 season, they may also want to hang onto their premium draft picks.

“I do think Tee Higgins is ultimately a better player, but I love next year’s wide receiver class, and I’m not ready to give up a first-round pick,” he said. “They also might need a quarterback, I’m not ready to give up a first-round pick if they need a quarterback.”

With the wealth of talent on the trade market and available in the upcoming draft, Bill Belichick will have to decide which path he’ll take to bolster last year’s poor offense.