Should You Use a Personal Loan for Investing? Complete Guide In 2025

Across the U.S., borrowing to invest has jumped 18% in 2025 as people seek alternative funding for real estate, stocks, and more. With personal loan interest rates averaging 12.26% and approval times shrinking to 24-48 hours, many Americans are considering a personal loan for investing to seize time-sensitive opportunities – but is it really worth the risk? Platforms like RadCred simplify borrowing to invest with transparent, AI-powered matching to trusted lenders.

What Is a Personal Loan for Investing?

When you need extra capital for investment, whether that means buying rental property, adding shares to your stock portfolio, or exploring crypto positions, a personal loan for investing can bridge the gap.

Unlike secured loans (think mortgages or auto loans), these are unsecured loans that rely on creditworthiness rather than collateral. That makes them especially attractive for investing purposes, since you avoid pledging assets and maintain flexibility in fund use.

Most personal loans for investing range from $5,000 to $100,000, with repayment terms from one to seven years. Because they’re unsecured, interest rates typically run higher than mortgages, currently averaging 12-15%, but they compensate with faster underwriting and no property appraisal delays. You borrow a lump sum, use it however you choose, and repay fixed monthly payments over the term.

Pros of Using a Personal Loan for Investing

Access to Capital Quickly

Time is money in investing. Personal loans for investing deliver funds in as little as 24-48 hours, whereas selling existing assets or waiting on slow underwriting can cost you opportunities. Fast personal loan funding is ideal for jumping on market dips or securing rental properties before competitors bid up prices.

Fixed Interest Rates Provide Predictability

Unlike credit cards with variable rates, personal loans often carry fixed interest rates. Knowing your exact monthly payment each period lets you incorporate loan costs directly into your investment models and budget forecasts, reducing surprises in repayment scheduling.

Flexible Usage Across Assets

Personal loans for investing aren’t limited to one asset class. From real estate down payments to stock purchases, crypto trades, or even funding start-up ventures, you retain complete control over where the money goes. That contrasts with business loans or lines of credit that sometimes restrict fund usage.

No Collateral Required

Because these are unsecured loans, no need to put your home or car on the line. Investors wary of leveraging property can still access substantial capital without risking core assets if markets turn volatile.

Cons and Risks of Borrowing to Invest

Market Volatility Amplifies Losses

Leveraging borrowed funds magnifies investment gains and losses. A sudden downturn in stocks or crypto can leave you unable to cover loan payments, leading to default and credit damage. Before borrowing to invest, understand that borrowing to invest significantly raises your break-even threshold.

Debt Obligation Remains Regardless of Returns

Once you take an investment loan, repayment starts on schedule, whether your investments perform or not. Missed payments trigger late fees and default proceedings, potentially outweighing any investment gains.

Loan Interest Can Exceed Investment Returns

With personal loan interest rates averaging 12- 15%, the hurdle rate for your investments must exceed these costs to make borrowing worthwhile. If your chosen assets yield less than your loan interest rate, you lose money even if your investments grow modestly.

Shorter Repayment Terms Mean Higher Monthly Costs

Compared to mortgages or HELOCs, personal loans have shorter terms (1- 7 years), translating to larger monthly payments. High payment obligations can strain cash flow, especially if unexpected personal expenses arise.

Risk of Overleveraging

Borrowing too much can lead to excessive leverage, leaving you with unsustainable debt levels if markets reverse. Overextending to chase high returns is a common pitfall for novice investors.

When Might It Make Sense to Use a Personal Loan for Investing?

Borrowers with strong credit profiles, FICO scores above 720, can secure personal loans for investing at rates as low as 7-9%, making their borrowing cost below typical long-term investment returns. This favorable rate spread can amplify gains when markets perform as expected.

When prevailing interest rates drop below expected investment returns, borrowing to invest becomes more attractive. For instance, if you secure a 7% APR loan and project a 10% annual return on a rental property, the net gain justifies borrowing. Low mortgage and personal loan rates in early 2025 sparked a wave of rental property purchases financed with personal loans.

Stable, long-term investment options, like prime real estate or high-grade corporate bonds, provide predictable cash flows that align with loan repayment schedules. When investments generate consistent, risk-adjusted returns above your loan’s cost, leveraging can boost overall portfolio performance.

Additionally, when you lack other financing means, such as insufficient home equity or exhausted lines of credit, a personal loan for investing may be the only viable way to seize timely opportunities, provided you’ve done due diligence.

When Is It a Bad Idea to Borrow Money to Invest?

If your loan interest rates exceed expected returns, say securing a 15% APR loan when your targeted asset yields 8%, borrowing erodes capital rather than boosting it. Always compare loan interest rates and projected returns before committing.

When your income is unstable, freelancers, gig workers, or those in commission-based roles, loan payments can become unmanageable during lean months. Debt obligations add pressure and increase default risk when cash flow is unpredictable.

Short-term, speculative investments, like quick crypto flips or penny stocks, can implode, leaving you unable to repay loans. Personal loans for investing are better suited for multi-year, cash-flowing assets rather than “get rich quick” strategies.

High-interest, no credit check loans should be approached with extreme caution. While they provide instant funds, APRs can exceed 100%, making them financial traps. If you’re considering no credit check loans online, fully understand the astronomical cost before borrowing to invest.

Alternatives to Personal Loans for Investing

While personal loans for investing offer speed and convenience, exploring other funding options can lead to better cost efficiency or reduced risk.

Margin Loans

Borrowing against your existing securities portfolio, margin loans offer lower interest rates, often 6-8%. They allow flexible borrowing up to a set percentage of your portfolio’s value. However, market downturns can trigger margin calls, forcing you to deposit cash or sell assets at a loss to meet maintenance requirements.

Home Equity Loans (HELOCs and HELs)

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and home equity loans borrow against your property’s value, typically at rates 3- 5% lower than personal loans. HELOCs provide revolving access, ideal for ongoing investment funding needs. But they place your home at risk if you default, and approval can take 2- 4 weeks, delaying investment opportunities.

Investment Lines of Credit

Banks and brokerages offer dedicated lines of credit for investors, combining features of margin loans and HELOCs. Interest rates are generally competitive, and borrowers can tap into funds as needed. This flexibility suits long-term traders but requires sophisticated portfolio management to avoid forced sell-offs.

Self-Funding

Using personal savings or dividend income avoids interest costs completely but depletes your cash reserves. This option is safest when you have ample liquidity, but draining emergency funds to invest can leave you vulnerable to personal financial shocks.

How to Assess If Borrowing to Invest Is Right for You?

Borrowing to invest requires a careful and honest assessment of your personal financial situation.

Start by evaluating your risk tolerance , can you handle the possibility of losses without jeopardizing essential expenses? Use tools like RadCred’s loan matching to compare loan interest rates and repayment terms before committing.

Next, review your financial stability , maintain an emergency fund covering 3- 6 months of living expenses. If unexpected medical bills or job disruptions would make loan payments impossible, borrowing to invest isn’t the right choice. A stable income history over the past year further strengthens your loan application and allows you to absorb short-term market fluctuations.

Consider your investment knowledge honestly. Borrowing amplifies both gains and mistakes, so ensure you understand the assets you’re buying, whether stocks, crypto, or real estate. If you’re new to investing, start small or seek professional advice before leveraging personal loans.

Eventually, perform a loan-to-return comparison : project potential investment returns against all borrowing costs, including APR, origination fees, and any prepayment penalties.

Finally, determine if your investment timeline aligns with loan terms . A loan with a five-year term suits long-term rental properties, while short-term speculative trades rarely justify multi-year personal loans.

Conclusion

Borrowing through a personal loan for investing can accelerate your financial goals, but it comes with some risk. Weighing the benefits, quick capital access, fixed interest rates, and flexibility, against the drawbacks, market volatility, debt obligations, and higher APRs, you can decide whether it aligns with your investment strategy.

Prospects with strong credit, stable income, and a disciplined approach may find investment loans a valuable tool. Before taking on debt, consult a financial advisor, compare all funding options to secure competitive, responsible lending that fuels smart investment moves.

FAQs

Q1: Can I use a personal loan to invest in cryptocurrency?

Yes, you can use a personal loan for investing in crypto, but remember cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. Loan interest rates, often 12- 15% APR, can quickly outpace your crypto returns if markets dip. Always ensure you have a repayment plan independent of trading gains to avoid negative equity.

Q2: How does a personal loan affect my credit score when investing?

Applying for a personal loan through RadCred’s platform uses a soft credit check initially, which does not hurt your score. If you proceed with a lender, they may perform a hard inquiry, temporarily denting your credit by a few points. On-time loan payments can improve your credit over time, while missed payments cause damage.

Q3: Are personal loans for investing tax-deductible?

Generally, interest on personal loans is not tax-deductible unless the loan qualifies under specific business expense guidelines. For personal investments, such as stocks or real estate, consult a tax professional to determine if your loan interest can be deducted under cost-basis or investment expense rules.

Q4: What happens if I can’t repay the loan used for investments?

If you miss payments, you’ll incur late fees and higher interest, and lenders may report defaults to credit bureaus, hurting your credit score. Some lenders offer hardship plans, but ultimately, you remain responsible for repayment. Never borrow more than you can afford.

Q5: How fast can I get funding for investing?

Personal loans for investing can be funded as quickly as 24-48 hours after approval, especially through RadCred’s same-day loan partners. Pre-approval decisions often occur within hours, letting you act on investment opportunities without long delays.