Six Things to Know About Celtics Signing DJ Steward

The Celtics signed D.J. Steward, a 6-2, 21-year-old guard who played his first two professional seasons playing between the Sacramento Kings’ G-League affiliate and the Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Steward will reportedly compete for the Celtics’ final two-way roster spot, with the other two filled by J.D. Davison and Summer League standout Jay Scrubb.

Steward himself thrived in Utah and Las Vegas with the 76ers, averaging 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 45.2% from three. Boston signing Steward increased their offseason roster to 16 out of a maximum 21. The NBA added a third two-way roster spot in the new collective bargaining agreement, a spot the Celtics used in the past to sign Tacko Fall, Tremont Water, Jabari Bird and Mfiondu Kabengele.

Here are some things to know about Steward as he enters training camp:

