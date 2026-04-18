Sixers are Ideal Matchup for Celtics w/ Bobby Krivitsky

Bobby Krivitsky covers the NBA for Forbes and the Boston Celtics for Hardwood Houdini. Bobby joins the program to chat about Jaylen Brown’s First Team All-NBA candidacy, the match up with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the brilliance of the development program. X: @BobbyKrivitsky

0:00 – Intro

2:20 – Joe Mazzulla’s Love Language

4:15 – Will Jaylen Make All-NBA?

20:06 – PrizePicks

24:12 – Celtics vs 76ers Preview

47:30 – Series Predictions

51:05 – Best Developments of the Regular Season

1:08:00 – Wrapping Up!

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