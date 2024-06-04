Skywalker OG – Everything You Need to Know About the Spicy Strain copy

Over the past decade people have been rushing to pharmacies and CBD online dispensaries to get their hands on a variety of cannabidiol products. Ranging from oils and edibles to lotions and raw flowers, CBD can be digested in many different forms.

Not to be mistaken with cannabis joints that are purely smoked for recreational purposes, Hemp flower CBD products can now also be purchased. Those who are suffering from debilitating symptoms caused by medical conditions can now enjoy the benefits of a THC-free smoking experience. This basically means that you can experience the same aromas, tastes, and smells from different cannabis strains without it having a psychoactive effect on your body.

Cannabis has many different strains that have signature aromas and tastes. Learn more about Cannabis and the different varieties here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis_strain. One of the most popular strains are Skywalker OG.

Skywalker OG Information

Skywalker is a hybrid between Mazar and Blueberry. Skywalker by itself is an Indica-dominant strain that helps the user to relax and enjoy a sounder sleep. This strain was first created by an Amsterdam company known as the Dutch’s passion Seeds. It was bred for its sweet fruity aromas derived from Blueberry strain and the strong and fast-growing potential from Mazar.

Mazar plants are bushy and short and can flower in only 8-9 weeks. Making it one of the fastest and most efficient strains to breed with.

To achieve a more full-rounded and potent taste, Skywalker was then bred with OG Kush. OG Kush, or Kush, is popularly known for its intense dank smell that has spicy undertones. Many users have reported it to have a diesel-like smell with a sweet and fruity undertone.

The hybrid creation between Skywalker and OG Kush is the perfect balance between sweet and hard. Allowing the user to experience a real potent smoking experience with a sweet and fruity after taste.

Flowers have bright orange feathery strands with milky nodes that intertwine with each other. It’s within the Skywalker OG hemp flower that all the CBD components lay that holds medicinal benefits. Some companies sell Skywalker OG Kush with almost 26% of CBD content. This is all thanks to the plant’s heritage. Read this article for more on the strain’s origin.

Benefits of Skywalker OG

Users who want to experience the spicy dank taste of the strain can enjoy it without the THC effects. These users are typically in need of a coping mechanism with different types of medical conditions. Here is a list of the most prominent benefits associated with this CBD strain:

COPING WITH MENTAL HEALTH MEDICAL CONDITIONS

One of the most popular benefits that CBD products are used for is to cope with stress and anxiety. Even though studies still have to prove that CBD products help calm the nervous system, many users have testified of its coping effects.

Reviews on this strain, from users, has claimed that the strain has helped them cope with debilitating combat-related PTSD effects and other stress-related mental health conditions.

This is because cannabinoids found within cannabidiol connects with the endocannabinoid system. A complex system found within our bodies that regulates balance and homeostasis. Once receptors connect with cannabinoids it sends signals to the brain that allows it to return into balance.

It’s because of this effect that many people who suffers from depression, suicidal thoughts, PTSD, and other trauma-related mental health conditions prefer using CBD products instead of medication.

SLEEPLESSNESS

Anyone who suffers from insomnia or restlessness, especially at sleep time, can highly benefit from Cheef Botanicals Skywalker OG strain. It has been proven by users to induce a sleepy feeling.

Because smoking CBD has a much more rapid effect than digesting edibles or oils, it’s the perfect sleeplessness remedy. By smoking about 160mg an hour before bedtime will help you fall asleep much faster and calmer.

The great thing about any CBD product is that it is completely natural. If you purchase a high-quality product, like the Skywalker OG strain, you are guaranteed to experience all the benefits plus the spicy taste of it. Without experiencing any psychoactive results or inserting any toxins and harmful substances into your lungs.