Sorting out the Milwaukee-Boston East semis heading into Game 5

For much of the Game 4 matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, it looked like the Celtics’ season might be on the ropes, with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks pummeling Boston almost as hard as the unfriendly whistle was.

But then, in the second half, after the Greek Freak made another of his typically flashy flushes, Giannis made the mistake of taunting veteran Boston big man Al Horford, kicking his already-excellent play into a career night for the Florida product and elevating the Celtics to a key series win to hand Boston homecourt advantage.

What did we see from Game 4 the team can build on? How will the Bucks respond? To dive into the state of the Eastern Conference semifinals series heading into Game 5, we linked up with the man behind the voice in the Celtics’ East semis hype video, Boston’s own Avenue.

In this episode of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, we cover everything from Avenue’s hip hop career, how he ended up making that Celtics connection, and what we expect out of the team now that they look like they’ve turned a corner in the series to the officiating issues driving NBA fans around the league up the wall.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear your usual hosts Cameron Tabatabaie, Alex Goldberg, and Justin Quinn as they make some sense about what might come next as the series heads back to TD Garden.

