Sources: Celtics Sign Jay Scrubb to Training Camp Contract after ACL Tear

The Celtics signed Jay Scrubb to an Exhibit 10 contract on Tuesday, sources told CLNS Media.

UPDATE: Boston waived forward Tristan Enaruna to make room for Scrubb on the 21-man roster.

The move comes one year to the day that Scrubb tore his ACL following an awkward dunk during a five-on-five scrimmage at the end of Celtics practice. Scrubb earned a two-way deal that summer with a standout stint in Vegas. The injury forced Boston to waive him, but they welcomed him back to the facility and offered resources to help with his recovery.

Now, they’re giving him an opportunity to work his way back to the NBA after receiving clearance to play this week. He’s been visible at Boston’s facility during this year’s camp.

Scrubb is expected to take several more weeks to fully prepare for the G-League season in November, leaving him out of preseason action with Boston over the next week. Like with Ron Harper Jr., Tristan Enaruna, Lonnie Walker IV and Dmytro Skapintsev, Exhibit 10 contracts offer a bonus to go through training camp with the Celtics and remain with Maine for some amount of time after. Boston currently has 21 players signed to its offseason roster, which will force them to waive one of the four players mentioned above to sign Scrubb. Earlier this fall, the Celtics waived Jordan Schakel to add Skapintsev.

This will mark Scrubb’s fifth season since going No. 55 overall to the Clippers out of John A. Logan college, a junior college in Illinois. He played in the Clippers and Magic’s G-League systems before averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game in the 2023 Summer League for Boston. He shot 46.3% from the field and 40% from three.

“The biggest thing for me is being healthy,” Scrubb told CLNS in August. “Just listening to my body, getting an ice bath or go get a massage, just make sure I listen to it. That’s the biggest thing for me, just making sure I get through this year healthy.”