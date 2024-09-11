Sources: Celtics Signs Jordan Schakel to Final Open Training Camp Contract

The Celtics signed Jordan Schakel to an Exhibit 10 contract on Wednesday, according to sources. The 26-year-old guard played for Maine last year after signing a training camp contract last September. He averaged 13.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and shot 40.2% from three on 7.3 attempts per game.

The move fills Boston’s offseason roster for now, with three two-way signings and Exhibit 10 deals for Lonnie Walker IV, Ron Harper Jr., Tristan Enaruna and Schakel giving the Celtics 21 contracts. Exhibit 10 players, who have non-guaranteed contracts, can be waived at any time and receive a bonus for spending a certain amount of time with the pro team’s G-League affiliate. That means Schakel will likely return to Maine in 2024-25.

A California native, Schakel played four seasons at San Diego St. before going undrafted in 2021. He was part of the Sacramento Kings Summer League team that defeated Boston in the championship that year before signing with Washington, where he made six NBA appearances across two seasons. He split 2022-23 between the Wizards and Warriors’ G-League affiliates, shooting 38.5% from three. He shot nearly 43% from deep in college.

Schakel missed the rest of Maine’s season after his final appearances on Jan. 24 with a knee injury, also missing three games in December. He spent part of this summer playing with Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico alongside former NBA veteran Kenneth Faried, averaging 8.3 PPG in eight appearances.

Jay Scrubb and the Celtics still plan to agree to an Exhibit 10 contract when the guard fully recovers from ACL surgery this fall, as CLNS Media previously reported. That will now require waiving one of their current Exhibit 10 signings.