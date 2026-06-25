St. John’s Beat Writer: Celtics 2nd Round Pick Dillon Mitchell an UNREAL athlete | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell discusses the team’s draft selections, starting with Chris Cenac Jr. Then, she brings on St. John’s reporter Zach Braziller, who covered Dillon Mitchell in college, for a closer look at the Celtics’ No. 40 overall pick.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:02 – Thoughts on Celtics 1st round pick Chris Cenac Jr.

3:42 – Celtics select Dillon Mitchell with 40th pick in NBA Draft

4:55 – Prizepicks

6:13 – Zach Braziller joins the show!

6:49 – Zach gives scouting report on Dillon Mitchell

9:53 – Dillon Mitchell’s ability to play Point Forward

11:30 – Can Dillon Mitchell play right away?

13:15 – Potential Player comparison for Dillon Mitchell?

14:39 – What’s the person Dillon Mitchell like?

15:52 – Wrapping up!

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