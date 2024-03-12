Start of free agency – The Ron Wolf Way

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, they discuss the start of free agency and the New England Patriots’ moves. The team has signed RB Antonio Gibson, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, QB Jacoby Brissett, and LB Sione Takitaki. Returning players include WR Kendrick Bourne, TE Hunter Henry, OL Michael Onwenu, and WR Jalen Reagor. Safety Kyle Dugger has been given the transition tag.

Departures include QB Mac Jones, WR DeVante Parker, LB Mack Wilson, and TE Mike Gesicki. The team is still waiting on Calvin Ridley, who will be 30 this season, and is considering trades for Tee Higgins and Mike Williams.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

Signed

0:00 RB Antonio Gibson signed

2:06 OT Chukwuma Okorafor signed

3:32 QB Jacoby Brissett signed

5:35 LB Sione Takitaki signed

Returning

7:55 WR Kendrick Bourne signed

9:03 TE Hunter Henry signed

11:27 OL Michael Onwenu signed

17:27 WR Jalen Reagor signed

18:28 Transition Tag: S Kyle Dugger

Departures

21:42 QB Mac Jones traded

24:35 WR DeVante Parker released

25:35 LB Mack Wilson departs

25:55 TE Mike Gesicki departs

26:04 Still out there

27:55 Josh Uche returns

32:22 Still out there continued

33:50 Waiting on Calvin Ridley …

42:25 What are Ridley alternatives?

44:10 Tee Higgins trade?

45:53 Mike Williams trade?

48:04 With Brissett in the fold, does that mean the Patriots are definitely taking a QB at 3?

