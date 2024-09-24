State of the Patriots, QB Questions, Q+A | Patriots Daily x Patriots Beat

Join Taylor Kyles, Mike Kadlick, Alex Barth and Brian Hines for a crossover edition of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat. In this LIVE episode the crew discusses the state of the franchise, QB questions and answer live questions!

Patriots Daily x Patriots Beat Brought to you by….

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying MLB tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.