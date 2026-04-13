STAY READY Celtics BEAT Magic in Season Finale | Postgame Show on CLNS

The Boston Celtics’ reserves defeated the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Sunday night, sending Orlando into a road play-in tournament game.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Magic to break down the game.

00:00 Instant Reaction

3:45 Joe Mazzulla Postgame Presser

13:00 Joe Mazzulla should win Coach of the Year

18:00 Baylor Scheierman Postgame Presser

24:30 Scheierman career day

28:00 Garden Report March Bracket

32:00 The Celtics Are READY

42:00 Bobby Manning joins the show

43:00 Joe Mazzulla Coach of the Year

44:00 Noa Dalzell joins the show

46:00 John Zannis joins the show

47:00 A Celtics win tonight

56:30 Joe Mazzulla coach of the year talk

1:10:00 Potential playoff matchups

1:20:00 Did Luka Garza win job tonight?

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: ⁠https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email⁠

The Garden Report on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Sign up at ⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!