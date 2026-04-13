STAY READY Celtics BEAT Magic in Season Finale | Postgame Show on CLNS

The Boston Celtics’ reserves defeated the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Sunday night, sending Orlando into a road play-in tournament game.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Magic to break down the game.
00:00 Instant Reaction
3:45 Joe Mazzulla Postgame Presser
13:00 Joe Mazzulla should win Coach of the Year
18:00 Baylor Scheierman Postgame Presser
24:30 Scheierman career day
28:00 Garden Report March Bracket
32:00 The Celtics Are READY
42:00 Bobby Manning joins the show
43:00 Joe Mazzulla Coach of the Year
44:00 Noa Dalzell joins the show
46:00 John Zannis joins the show
47:00 A Celtics win tonight
56:30 Joe Mazzulla coach of the year talk
1:10:00 Potential playoff matchups
1:20:00 Did Luka Garza win job tonight?
Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email
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