Stay-Ready Crew Dominates Charlotte | Celtics Hornets Postgame

Following the Celtics impressive 131-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, tune into The Garden Report, going live with the Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they provide in-depth insights and analysis from the game. Payton Pritchard had outstanding performance, scoring a career-high 31 points to help lead Boston to a dominant win.

