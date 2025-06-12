Stefon Diggs Addresses Media After Viral Boat Video

On this episode of the Greg Bedard patriots Podcast, Nick Cattles and Greg discuss Stefon Diggs addressing the infamous boat video, Greg gives his takeaways on minicamp. Drake Maye’s development, and Mike Vrabel’s openness with the media. Plus Greg gives 3 ups and 3 downs and practices wrap up. All that, and much more!

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is brought to you by…. 💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!