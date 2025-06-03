Stefon Diggs at OTAs + Full Notebook from Practice | Patriots Daily LIVE From Foxboro

Stefon Diggs returned to Patriots practice for the first time in front of media, showing burst in warmups and participating in walkthroughs — a surprise given his injury status. He also worked on technique with rookie Ja’Lynn Polk. Efton Chism III continued his breakout, catching all 7 of his targets and emerging as a favorite of the backup QBs.

0:00 – Patriots OTA recap 2:11 – Stefon Diggs appearance 5:30 – Player absences 6:18 – Injury update 8:00 – Efton Chism shines 10:20 – Drake Maye’s efficiency 11:32 – Drake’s early struggles 12:54 – Offensive line rotation 14:41 – Josh McDaniels’ approach 16:30 – Linebacker competition 17:04 – Jaylinn Hawkins’ impact 18:41 – Jack Westover’s role 20:02 – Kicking competition



