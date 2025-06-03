Close Menu
Stefon Diggs at OTAs + Full Notebook from Practice | Patriots Daily LIVE From Foxboro

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Stefon Diggs returned to Patriots practice for the first time in front of media, showing burst in warmups and participating in walkthroughs — a surprise given his injury status. He also worked on technique with rookie Ja’Lynn Polk. Efton Chism III continued his breakout, catching all 7 of his targets and emerging as a favorite of the backup QBs.

🕒 EPISODE TIMELINE:

    • 0:00 – Patriots OTA recap
    • 2:11 – Stefon Diggs appearance
    • 5:30 – Player absences
    • 6:18 – Injury update
    • 8:00 – Efton Chism shines
    • 10:20 – Drake Maye’s efficiency
    • 11:32 – Drake’s early struggles
    • 12:54 – Offensive line rotation
    • 14:41 – Josh McDaniels’ approach
    • 16:30 – Linebacker competition
    • 17:04 – Jaylinn Hawkins’ impact
    • 18:41 – Jack Westover’s role
    • 20:02 – Kicking competition

Full breakdown from Foxborough on Patriots Daily — only on CLNS Media.

