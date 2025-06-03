Stefon Diggs Looks Explosive at Patriots OTAs

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down Stefon Diggs’ return to Patriots practice — his first in front of the media following the viral boat video.
Diggs looked explosive during individual drills, ran sharp cuts, and even participated in walkthroughs — a strong sign of progress. He also spent time working closely with rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, helping refine his release and catch-point techniques.
Taylor and Mike react to the surprise appearance, what it means for Diggs’ recovery and integration, and why this moment matters for the Patriots’ revamped offense.
📺FULL EPISODE:
SUBSCRIBE to Patriots Daily Podcast ⤵️
🍎Apple: https://tinyurl.com/2s4y6457
✳️Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/3p59jnha
📺YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatriotsPressPass
Join Patriots Press Pass’ channel membership to get access to our BONUS content: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqX7G3pEDTseNxtoDU27PEg/join
Patriots Daily Brought to you by…. 💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS Download the app today and use Code CLNS at PrizePicks.com/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!