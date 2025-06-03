Stefon Diggs Looks Explosive at Patriots OTAs

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down Stefon Diggs’ return to Patriots practice — his first in front of the media following the viral boat video.

Diggs looked explosive during individual drills, ran sharp cuts, and even participated in walkthroughs — a strong sign of progress. He also spent time working closely with rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, helping refine his release and catch-point techniques.

Taylor and Mike react to the surprise appearance, what it means for Diggs’ recovery and integration, and why this moment matters for the Patriots’ revamped offense.

