Free-Agent Stefon Diggs Reportedly Meeting with Patriots in Foxboro

Diggs is coming off a torn ACL suffered in week 8 of the NFL season. His addition would immediately bolster the Patriots receiver room and add a star presence for quarterback Drake Maye.
Lilly Sigersmith
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) walks towards the sideline before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are hosting wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Foxboro with the hopes of signing the 31 year old free agent, according to a report from Chad Graff of the Athletic.

The four time pro bowler spent last season with the Houston Texans, logging 47 receptions, 496 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns before his season was cut short in week 8 with a torn ACL.

 

New England has been looking to add offensive weapons to their line up for quarterback Drake Maye, who is entering his second season with high expectations. While the Patriots have been trying to solidify their offensive line during free agency, the wide receiver position has remained a concerning area. New England’s 2024 wide receiving core combined to total 1,723 yards receiving, the fewest of any team’s wide receiver position group last season.

Diggs has posted social media videos of himself working out, most recently catching passes from new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. He also recently added photos from his time with the Buffalo Bills back on his Instagram.

If Diggs can return to his pre-injury form, then the he could be the game changer the Patriots need to help unlock their passing offense. However Diggs has some red flags. His on field and locker room behavior has been an issue in the past. He is also 31 and coming off ACL surgery. While Diggs has been on of the best receivers in the NFL in the 2020’s, his receiving yards per game and yards per catch have gone down each of the last 3 seasons and he has not notched more than 100 yards receiving over his last 19 games.

 

